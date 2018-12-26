Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Mitch Taverna in a total squash. They had to re-film the finish and Ryker hits the rope-bounce powerbomb two more times to ensure it's done right

* Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim, Io Shirai, and Lacey Evans to become the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Title. Lacey steps out to start the match. Mia with a tope on Bianca and Io hits her middle rope dive as well. Io and Mia double team Lacey until Mia accidentally takes out Io. Lacey takes control on Io. Bianca hits Lacey with Io and then gets tossed out of the ring. Bianca breaks up Lacey's pin and they argue but then double team Mia. Bianca with a huge spear on Io and all 4 are down. Io with a 619 and a diving dropkick for a cover, but Lacey breaks it up. Mia and Lacey square off. Io hits the moonsault on Lacey, but Bianca jumps in and whips her with her hair. Bianca tosses Io out onto Mia and hits the sitout Burning Hammer on Lacey for the win

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era retained over Heavy Machinery. Machinery use the size advantage to dominate the early going of the match. After a dive outside, Undisputed take control on Tucker. Tucker finally gets the hot tag to Otis, and he runs wild on both Kyle and Roddy. Otis hits the Caterpillar on Roddy. Machinery hit a slingshot side slam for 2. Tucker misses with a moonsault. Otis lays out Roddy and goes up top, but Strong hits an enziguri, and goes for a superplex. Kyle gives the powerbomb assist for a 2. They accidentally ring the bell and have to improvise for a moment. Undisputed hit Total Elimination for the win