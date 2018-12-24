Spoilers: WWE RAW Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Elias kicks off the Christmas Eve edition of RAW with a Christmas song in the ring. Elias knocks Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush with the song. They interrupt and it's time for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The highlight of the match was Elias busting open a present that had Legos in it. Elias back-dropped Lashley onto the toys and shattered a violin over his back. Lio Rush received an Egg Nog bath after the match

* RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained over The Revival when Gable rolled Scott Dawson up for the pin

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox. The Riott Squad attacked Moon, Banks and Bayley after the match

* Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat. Drew announced himself for the Royal Rumble match in a pre-match promo. Balor won the match by pinning Ziggler. McIntyre came back into the ring for a post-match attack but Ziggler connected with a Zig Zag before he could do anything

* Paul Heyman comes out for his "Celebrating the Holidays with Paul Heyman" segment. He declares WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defeat Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. Strowman interrupts, not wearing the sling on his arm, and taunts Heyman, terrifying him. Braun places a Santa hat on Heyman's head, taunts him a bit more and promises to beat Lesnar for the title at the Rumble

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Natalya. Rousey made Natalya tap to the armbar

* Heath Slater defeated Jinder Mahal by DQ due to interference from The Singh Brothers. Rhyno comes out dressed as Santa Claus to make the save for Slater. Rhyno ends the segment with a Gore to Jinder

* Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin in the main event. Rollins won with a Stomp