Stephanie McMahon Looks At 2018, WWE Title Cage Match After Tapings, The Rock's New YouTube Series

By Marc Middleton | December 30, 2018

- The Rock has launched a new "Whatever It Takes" YouTube series that will give fans a weekly behind-the-scenes look at The Titan Games on NBC. The first episode can be seen above. Rock's new competition series premieres on Thursday, January 3 at 8pm ET.

- The dark main event after Saturday's WWE SmackDown TV tapings at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over AJ Styles in a Steel Cage match. Shane McMahon came out after the TV tapings ended and introduced the match.

- Stephanie McMahon has been tweeting about some of her 2018 highlights, including the WrestleMania 34 match with Triple H against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. You can see her tweets below:





