Stephanie McMahon Looks At 2018, WWE Title Cage Match After Tapings, The Rock's New YouTube Series

- The Rock has launched a new "Whatever It Takes" YouTube series that will give fans a weekly behind-the-scenes look at The Titan Games on NBC. The first episode can be seen above. Rock's new competition series premieres on Thursday, January 3 at 8pm ET.

- The dark main event after Saturday's WWE SmackDown TV tapings at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over AJ Styles in a Steel Cage match. Shane McMahon came out after the TV tapings ended and introduced the match.

- Stephanie McMahon has been tweeting about some of her 2018 highlights, including the WrestleMania 34 match with Triple H against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. You can see her tweets below:

I can't believe 2018 is almost over! I'm going to countdown to 2019 with some of my favorite memories of the year starting with the @HBO Andre the Giant documentary premiere last April. #2018Highlights pic.twitter.com/9kQoDuF6P7 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 26, 2018

#2018Highlight teaming with my husband @TripleH against @RondaRousey and @RealKurtAngle at #WrestleMania - it was a privilege to be a part of and a moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/jJN87XyhLp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2018

#2018Highlight getting Attila! She's 10 months old now and weighs 137 lbs already! #ILoveMyMastiffs!!! pic.twitter.com/mrPpESxe0w — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2018