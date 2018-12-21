Stephanie McMahon Posts Rare Photo With Shane McMahon, Watch A Rare Mick Foley Match, Mauro Ranallo

- Above is a clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley vs. Bruiser Bedlam from Smoky Mountain Wrestling's Christmas Chaos 1994 event. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 40 minutes of footage from the event.

- WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo turns 49 years old today while NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan turns 33, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery turns 27, SmackDown Superstar Primo Colon turns 36, former WWE Superstar "The Patriot" Del Wilkes turns 57 and former WWE tag team The Shane Twins (Gymini) turn 51. Also, today would have been the 70th birthday of former WWE Superstar "Outlaw" Ron Bass.

- As seen below, Stephanie McMahon celebrated Flashback Friday today with a rare photo of she and brother Shane McMahon celebrating the holidays: