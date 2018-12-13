Stephanie McMahon Reveals Rare Photo, WWE - MSG Updated Card, Video From Recent WWE Tryouts In Chile

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Quetzalli Bulnes looking at last week's three-day tryouts in Santiago, Chile. Bulnes hosts WWE Ahora, the Spanish version of WWE Now but this is her first piece of content for WWE's YouTube channel. The tryouts in Santiago featured almost 50 athletes and was ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom along with Robbie Brookside, Sarah Stock, Adrian Jaoude, Cezar Bononi, Taynara Conti, Raul Mendoza and Eddie Orengo.

- Below is the updates line-up for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26:

* Steel Cage Match: Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* The Authors of Pain vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and The Riott Squad

* The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* John Cena returns to MSG

- Stephanie McMahon celebrated Throwback Thursday with this rare photo from her first job at WWE, modeling merchandise for The Rockers as a teenager: