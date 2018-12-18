Steve Austin On His 2019, WWE Releases Rare Christmas Cage Match (Video), Hideo Itami In Action

- Above is a new clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring Butch Reed and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart defending the Mid-South Wrestling Tag Team Titles against Magnum TA and Mr. Wrestling II in a Steel Cage match at the MSW Christmas Night show on December 25, 1983. The full upload on the WWE Network runs just over 36 minutes.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Fresno, CA to air on Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Hideo Itami vs. Noam Dar

* Lio Rush vs. Aaron Solow

* Street Fight: The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter tonight and thanked everyone for the Happy Birthday wishes today. As noted, The Rattlesnake turned 54 today. Austin noted that he's going to make 2019 a badass year.