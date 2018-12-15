Former WCW wrestler Tank Abbott was one of the few names that made the transition from MMA to professional wrestling back in the '90s. However, with a then win-loss record of 5-5 in the UFC, Abbott wasn't a high-profile signing for WCW, and was released from his contract after spending just a year on the WCW roster.

Abbott recently talked to The Hannibal TV about his on-screen altercation with Rick Steiner on WCW Thunder, just prior to Tank signing with the promotion.

"Rick might have liked to see things his way on that", Tank said, "But if the barrier wasn't there, he'd probably still be laying there looking for help.

"Sure it was real. But when things started happening, I didn't want to get into trouble, so I didn't cross the line, so to speak. And Rick might have his version of things, and I have mine. That's usually how it works out."

Abbott then spoke about Haku aka Meng's reputation as the toughest man in professional wrestling history, and gave his thoughts on Haku.

"Yeah, well there's a lot of that going around in the business. You have to kind of prove yourself; Brock Lesnar, I think he has proved himself. Haku, I don't know his background. I don't know much about him, but he is what he is."

Tank then challenged Rick, and said that he would be open to fighting him in the near future.

"Like I said, I just got done with a liver transplant, but if you want to go have fun, we can fight. I don't care. I'm down for fighting. You can bash me up, put some stitches on my face, I'd laugh about it. Knock some teeth out, they're already knocked out."

