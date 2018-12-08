The Bellas Twins Try Floss Dance, Zelina Vega Sends Message To Rey Mysterio, WWE Network Additions

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella tease their upcoming video shoot as they approach two million subscribers on YouTube. During their preview, both try doing the floss dance and then debated who did it right.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - Edge and Christian Show (following Raw)

* Tuesday - WWE Marquee Matches (11 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Marquee Matches (8 pm ET), Mixed Match Challenge (9:50 pm ET)

* Friday - WWE Marquee Matches (7 pm ET), This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Sunday - WWE TLC Kickoff (6 pm ET), WWE TLC (7 pm ET), and another new Edge and Christian Show (following TLC)

- On Twitter, Zelina sent a message to Rey Mysterio to let him know that she and Andrade "Cien" Almas are the future of SmackDown Live. Mysterio defeated Almas last month on an episode of SmackDown and has yet to respond back. Below are some of Vega's comments:

"Rey Mysterio, ya know, Rey, your legacy has taught us a lot, it really has," Vega said. "But there comes a time when the students surpass the teacher, and in 'El Idolo's' case, not only will he surpass you, but he will make sure you are forgotten. We are the future of SmackDown Live and the future is now."