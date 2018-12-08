The Marine 6 Director Talks Turning Down Shawn Michaels' Offer To Cut His Hair

One of the newest actors in The Marine franchise is Shawn Michaels. The series has gone through some drastic changes over the years, whether that is the look of the actors or the presentation of the movie. In regards to the former, HBK had an idea that was quickly shot down.

As part of this past Thursday's episode of Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast, The Marine 6 director James Nunn discussed something he had to fight Shawn from doing before filming even began.

"The first day we met, it was about three or four days before we were ready to shoot the movie," Nunn stated. "He said, 'How do you want me to wear my hair?' Before you already get the talent, you're already prepping for the movie. The train has already left the station. There are a couple of stunts in the movie where I wanted to double Shawn and I also wanted to double Mike and Becky. So I have these doubles at my disposal, just in case I want to do something that might just be too dangerous for them. We already got this wig for the double. All of it was ready before Shawn arrived.

"Shawn said to me in one of our early meetings, 'do you want me to cut the hair?', and I said, 'Shawn we can't cut the hair man, people are coming to see the movie for that hair. I don't want to be the guy that cuts Shawn Michaels' hair because I don't know what it is going to look like when it is off.'"

Nunn tried to be careful with every step that he took. Luckily, he was able to come to a solution. However, worrying was all for nought by the time filming ended.

"I told him I need to speak to the studio. Cutting someone's hair off is almost irreversible," Nunn continued. "I was really scared of doing it, but Shawn did offer it at the time. I made an excuse because we had already spent however much on a double and a wig, it was almost too late in the day to cut Shawn's hair. Long story short: Shawn did offer and we declined. It was weird because I feel like he was giving me permission and I didn't want to be the guy who did it. And right after the movie he went on to do it. Good for him, I think he wanted to."

The Marine 6: Close Quarters is available now on video and in addition to starring The Miz, Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels are also featured in the film.

