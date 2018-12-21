The New Day Special Viewership, Drake Maverick To Announce Title Match, Mauro Ranallo Reacts (Video)

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT main event saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa help former partner Johnny Gargano defeat Aleister Black in a Steel Cage match. WWE posted this video of Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson calling the match, with a focus on Mauro's reactions.

- The New Day's WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular drew 584,000 viewers on the USA Network on Wednesday night. The special aired at 10pm ET and ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150.

The one-hour special featured WWE's year-in-review "through the unique lens" of The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Cable subscribers can watch the full episode on the USA Network website at this link.

See Also Mustafa Ali On Pinning Daniel Bryan, How 205 Live Affected His Career

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is set to announce a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy on next Wednesday's episode. As noted, that episode will have a "Best Of" theme to it.

Below is video from a backstage segment between Maverick and Murphy on this week's show. Murphy talked about his recent wins over Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, then said he is the best cruiserweight in the world and everyone needs to know it, which is how Drake will help him.

"My next title defense, I want a challenge. I need a challenge. That way, when I win, no one can deny that I am the greatest Cruiserweight Champion in history," Murphy said.

Maverick said he liked that idea and he will put together something for an announcement next week. There's no word yet on who will challenge Murphy, perhaps for a title shot at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but we will keep you updated.