The Revival Reacts To Controversial Finish In RAW Title Match, WWE Viewership Delayed, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW.

- This week's RAW and SmackDown viewership will be delayed due to the Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. RAW viewership should be released on Thursday and SmackDown viewership should be released no later than Friday.

- This week's RAW saw The Revival lose to RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a match that saw Gable pin Scott Dawson, who was not the legal man. This was acknowledged on TV by the announcers but it will be interesting to see if The Revival gets a rematch out of it. Dawson and Dash Wilder tweeted the following after the match:

All we want for Christmas is tag team wrestling to take its place as one of the most entertaining, creative, beautiful things in our business. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 25, 2018

"Pin the illegal guy" House Rules. Oldest trick in the book. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 25, 2018