The Rock's Huge Christmas Gift To Mom, WWE To Release Rare Kota Ibsuhi Match, Insane WWE NXT Moves

- Above is the latest WWE NXT Top 5 video, featuring the most insane maneuvers of 2018 - Johnny Gargano's knee brace submission, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler stomping on Dakota Kai's arm, The Velveteen Dream elbow drop from a ladder, NXT North American Champion Ricochet's double moonsault from the top of War Games, Adam Cole's upside-down superkick.

- WWE will be releasing several WWE Network Hidden Gems with Japanese stars next week, according to WWE Network News. It's interesting to note that these matches will be uploaded just one day before New Japan Pro Wrestling's big Wrestle Kingdom 13 event on January 4. The following matches will be released:

* WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki vs. Larry Sharpe from Showdown at Shea on August 9, 1980

* Mr. Saito and Riki Choshu vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Greg Gagne from AWA on May 14, 1988

* The Great Muta vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sting from WCW Power Hour on September 1, 1989

* Shinjiro Otani vs. Dean Malenko for the WCW Cruiserweight Title from WCW Worldwide on May 18, 1996



* Kota Ibushi vs. Bobby Roode from the WWE NXT live event on October 30, 2016

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Eric Young vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Title at the NXT live event on October 30, 2016

- The Rock revealed on Instagram that he gave his mother Ata Johnson a huge gift for Christmas this year - her own house. The Great One noted that he's given his parents cars & homes over the years but this time his mother can pick any home she wants, anywhere in the world. He posted the following:

This one felt good.

Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.

All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.

The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.

They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.

Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc.

But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.

I told her to treat this card like it's "Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants.

I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.

And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.

Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.

Dwanta