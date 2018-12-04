The Undertaker At SmackDown, Positive Locker Room Mood, Velveteen Dream - Mattel Video, Seth Rollins

- Above is a new 3D-Scanning Superstars video from the WWE Performance Center. This episode features WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream working with the Mattel team for his action figure.

- The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and their children are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Austin, Texas, according to PWInsider. Taker lives in the area. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, another Texan, is also backstage. As Raj noted earlier, others backstage for tonight's show are Christian and Maryse, who has been filming "Miz & Mrs." footage with The Miz. You can read Raj's report with more backstage news from tonight's SmackDown by clicking here.

On a related note, it was noted by PWinsider that there's a very positive feeling backstage in the SmackDown locker room tonight after the Superstars spent most of the day at Fort Hood with troops for the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops events. We will have more from Fort Hood soon.

