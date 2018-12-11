The Undisputed Era Hypes EVOLVE Matches (Video), WWE Hidden Gems Update, More On Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Las Vegas in this new video.

- The WWE Network will release Hidden Gems additions this Thursday, Friday and Saturday instead of just Thursday.

- Below is new video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era hyping the upcoming EVOLVE events in New York. Strong will face EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat at the EVOLVE 117 event on December 15 in Queens. He will then face Darby Allin at EVOLVE 118 the next night.