Title Change On Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | December 10, 2018

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Drake Maverick and The Authors of Pain on tonight's WWE RAW to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

The match was a 2-on-3 Handicap Match that saw Roode pin Drake as Drake was wasting time.

This is the first title reign for Gable and Roode. Akam and Rezar won the titles back on the November 5 RAW.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change in San Diego:






