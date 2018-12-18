Title Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown On Christmas

WWE has announced the following matches and segment for next Tuesday's Christmas Day edition of WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned as we will have live spoilers from the tapings in Fresno, CA later tonight.
* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe
* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line
* Shane McMahon on MizTV with The Miz
NEXT WEEK: @ShaneMcMahon receives a MUST-SEE Christmas as he appears on #MizTV with @mikethemiz! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qgaYVANKaT— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018
ALSO NEXT WEEK: @RusevBUL challenges @ShinsukeN for the #USTitle on #SDLive! @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/AJ4iUfFff0— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018
ALSO: @JEFFHARDYBRAND goes one-on-one with @SamoaJoe NEXT WEEK on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/UCk28HICr7— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018