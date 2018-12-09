Tommaso Ciampa Calls Himself A "God Of Pro Wrestling", Teases Match With Ricochet

After NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Velveteen Dream at an NXT live event in St. Paul (12/8), he cut a promo about why he is NXT. Ciampa also referred to him as a "god of pro wrestling" and the reason why NXT have bigger ticket sales.

"Every time I share this ring with [Velveteen Dream] it reminds me just how damn good he is and every time I beat him, it reminds me I am what I say I am," Ciampa said. "I'm the greatest damn sports entertainer of all-time. But that really doesn't matter, because what matters is numbers. Last year, when I was on the shelf and NXT came to this very building, they had 600 less people paying tickets and that says the damn champ is a draw! Everywhere I go, since returning to this ring eight months ago, think about that, eight months! I've been only back for eight months and think of everything that Tommaso Ciampa has accomplished.

"I am a god of professional wrestling. You should worship every step I take and every word that comes out of my mouth. I am what carries this brand. I single-handedly turned NXT into the 'A Show.' I'll give it up to each and every performer in the back, night and night, giving their all to you. The facts though remain the same, I'm the guy who holds on to 'Goldy.' I'm the guy who holds the most coveted title in all of sports entertainment, that's because I deserve it! Nobody deserves it more than me. Everyone back there likes to go around and hashtag 'we are NXT,' newsflash, I am NXT!"

See Also Tommaso Ciampa Is Unrecognizable In His WWE Debut With The Undertaker 13 Years Ago (Photo)

A day before that show, NXT was in a Green Bay for another live event where Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Ricochet held up their titles at each other. On Twitter, Ciampa teased having a match with him by saying simply, "one day."