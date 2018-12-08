NXT UK Superstar and winner of the 2018 WWE MYC Toni Storm had a sit down interview with the Mirror to talk about being compared to Chris Jericho, what Triple H and Stephanie McMahon said to her after winning the Mae Young Classic, and her round-table conversation with Trish Stratus and Sasha Banks. Here are the highlights:

Ahead of WWE Evolution, you appeared on a WWE roundtable episode with Trish Stratus and Sasha Banks, hosted by Cathey Kelly. Was that a surreal experience? You seemed a little nervous - are you normally quite shy or was that moment just a bit overwhelming?

"Oh, to me it's all like a weird dream now that I look back. I was sat there, doing an interview with the most popular women in wrestling. I couldn't believe what was happening. It just all feels like a dream now and it felt like a dream at the time! But it was incredible, I'm so blessed that I got to have that experience. ... [Laughs] Yeah. I'm normally ... funnily enough I can be a little bit of a nervous person, I'm a bit shy sometimes, but that was ridiculous! I was sat there with Trish Stratus for God's sake! It was insane. She is absolutely lovely, so is Sasha, and they made me feel very welcome and very accepted, so it was absolutely incredible."

Backstage you posed for the now obligatory photo with Triple H, and in this case, Stephanie. What did they say to you after winning the Mae Young Classic?

"They just congratulated me and said they really enjoyed it. To be honest though, I was in a whole different world, I couldn't believe what was going on around me and I couldn't believe who was there. They were so nice - it was like no other experience ever."

See Also Toni Storm Talks Wanting More Women Matches At WrestleMania, Training At The Age of 13

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had some very high praise for you, comparing you to Chris Jericho by highlighting your excellent energy, storytelling and selling, and saying you could be the next big thing in women's wrestling. Thoughts?

"[Laughs] It's just crazy isn't it? I'm just little me, that pops along each day and tries my best, then I have such massive names saying such nice things about me. It's so lovely for them to take the time out to watch me and praise my work. I can believe I have such big names praising me. He's the World's Loveliest Man. I thought that was one of the biggest compliments I've ever received because Chris Jericho is incredible, one of the biggest names of all time, and he's been a huge inspiration for me, since I was a kid. To be compared to my idols is kind of surreal. I'm happy with that compliment, it's the 'World's Strongest Compliment' if you will!"

Toni Storm also talked about speaking Japanese and working with Meiko Satomura, Hiroyo Matsumoto, and Mia Yim. You may click here to read the full interview.