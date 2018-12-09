Triple H At MSG Boxing Event, Samoa Joe Attacks Jeff Hardy At WWE Live Event, Dolph Ziggler - UUDD

- Above, Dolph Ziggler joined Xavier Woods for the first time on UpUpDownDown to play Knights of the Round. Ziggler spoke about how nerve-wracking it can be to do stand-up comedy and being able to do passion projects while still working for WWE. He also noted the New Day would translate nicely to stand-up comedy because of their charming demeanor that could be mixed with just a little bit of meanness.

- WWE noted Triple H was in attendance last night for Vasiliy Lomachenko's victory over Jose Pedraza at Madison Square Garden to unify his World Boxing Association Lightweight Championship with the World Boxing Organization Lightweight Championship. Below, Triple H took a photo in the ring with the champ.

- At last night's WWE live event in Winnipeg, Jeff Hardy came out for a match and was attacked on the stage by Samoa Joe. Getting on the mic, Joe continued to bash on Hardy's struggles with addiction.

"Jeff Hardy once again, unconscious," Joe said. "Unfortunately, your hero has let you down once again and will not be in action tonight! So everybody please remember, drink responsibly."