WWE RAW Match Announced, Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Lashley Reacts To Loss

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush after Lashley's Ladder Match loss to Elias on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show. Lashley says has far as he's concerned, he won the war. Rush says Lashley came and did exactly what he said he would do, referring to the post-match guitar shot.

- Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. The match was made after Ziggler helped Balor defeat Drew McIntyre at TLC, and later laid Balor out backstage when Balor complained about the interference. As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature the return of Vince McMahon.

- Triple H took to Twitter after TLC and tweeted the following congratulatory message to new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka following her win over Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch.

Triple H wrote, "For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT"