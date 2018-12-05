Triple H Congratulates Punishment Martinez (Photo), WWE NXT Cage Match Announced, Ricochet, EC3

- Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match has been announced for the December 19 WWE NXT episode. Above is video of how the cage match was set up with Black, Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa on this week's show.

- WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Ricochet will defend his title on next Wednesday's episode. EC3 vs. Bobby Fish has also been announced.

- Former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez made his NXT TV debut on tonight's show, losing to Matt Riddle. Triple H took to Twitter after the match and congratulated Martinez, writing, "Imposing, unrelenting, focused... and ready. This is just the beginning for @RealPunishment in @WWENXT - I expect to see big things from him. Congratulations on your debut."

Below is Triple H's tweet along with video from the match: