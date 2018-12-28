Two Hours Of WWE NXT To Air, Charlotte Flair Grants Her First Wish (Photos), SmackDown 2018 Top 10

- Above are the top 10 WWE SmackDown moments of 2018.

See Also WWE SmackDown Tops RAW Viewership This Week, 2018 Totals

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, the first of 2019, is scheduled to run for two hours on the WWE Network. As noted, that show will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle in the main event plus the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards.

- Charlotte Flair granted her first individual Make-A-Wish Wish before last night's WWE live event in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Newsday has an article on the visit. Flair met with 16 year old Diana Santillan, who is battling leukemia.

"That was exciting, but I was probably as nervous as she was," said Flair, who signed a book, a t-shirt, an action figure and glossy photos for Diana. "That's a big thing. I mean, she's the one fighting the real-life battle. … Knowing what families go through when you have a child that's sick, I can't imagine. … She has to face every single day not knowing where life's going to take her."

"I just want to make sure I hold up to her expectation," Flair told Newsday. "I play a character and when I walk through that curtain, sometimes I don't know how I transform to that person. So when you meet someone who admires you that much from afar you just want to be what they expect."

Flair also tweeted on the Wish: