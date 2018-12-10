Two Title Matches Added To Wrestling Kingdom 13, Final Card Update

Less than a month out, the match card for Wrestle Kingdom 13 is officially set. New Japan sent out a release announcing two more matches to solidify the card. Cody Rhodes will defend the IWGP United States Title against Juice Robinson and the Guerrillas of Destiny will defend the IWGP Tag Team Titles against EVIL and SANADA of Los Ingobernables de Japon and The Young Bucks.

Juice finally gets a chance to regain the U.S. Title after Cody beat him at Fighting Spirit Unleashed in September. Both have been dealing with injuries, and Cody has yet to truly defend the title.

EVIL and SANADA defeated G.O.D. to win the World Tag League for the second year in a row. The Young Bucks, claiming they never got a rematch with G.O.D. for the titles, inserted themselves into the match, making it a triple threat. EVIL accepted The Bucks' request to be included in the match.

It was also announced that there will be a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title number one contender gauntlet match on the pre-show. That means there will be New Japan Rumble.

Below is the official main card lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 13:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Championship)

* G.O.D. (c) vs. Evil and Sanada v. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Osprey (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 will air on January 4, 2019 from the Tokyo Dome on NJPW World and Fite starting at 3am ET / 12 am PT.