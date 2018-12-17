Two Top Superstars Returning To WWE RAW Soon

WWE announced on tonight's RAW that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be returning to the red brand soon.

Owens has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery back in October. Sami underwent double shoulder surgery and has been out of action since June. Sami and Owens were involved in a storyline together before Sami was put on the shelf.

Sami took to Twitter and commented on his return, indicating a possible babyface run. He wrote, "During this time off, I've been working on becoming a better person, and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition. But I just watched that teaser for my return on #Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am."

There's no word yet on when Sami and Owens will return but we will keep you updated. Below are the graphics for their returns along with Sami's tweet: