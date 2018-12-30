UFC 232 Results: Jon Jones Atop Division Again, Amanda Nunes Makes History

Jon Jones put himself back atop the 205-pound division Saturday night, finishing top contender Alexander Gustafsson in the third round at UFC 232. After having the light heavyweight title stripped from his waist due to a failed drug test, Jones became champion once more with the stoppage victory.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes made history by knocking out Cris Cyborg to win the featherweight belt. Nunes entered the contest as the UFC's female bantamweight champion, becoming the first female two-division titleholder and just the third UFC fighter all-time to wear multiple titles at the same time.

The card, which was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles earlier this week due to issues getting Jones licensed for the fight, also featured a submission win by Michael Chiesa over Carlos Condit, a second round TKO victory for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chad Mendes, Megan Anderson earning a victory vs. Cat Zingano and Ryan Hall submitting BJ Penn.

Complete results are below:

* Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via TKO (strikes) at 2:02 of Round 3 to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion

* Amanda Nunes def. Cris Cyborg via KO (strike) at :51 of Round 1 to become the new UFC female featherweight champion

* Michael Chiesa def. Carlos Condit via submission (kimura) at :56 of Round 2

* Corey Anderson def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Alexander Volkanovski def. Chad Mendes via TKO (strikes) at 4:14 of Round 2

* Walt Harris def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

* Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via TKO (eye injury) at 1:01 of Round 1

* Petr Yan def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

* Ryan Hall def. BJ Penn via submission (heel hook) at 2:46 of Round 1

* Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Ewell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:12 of Round 3

* Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via KO (strike) at 1:32 of Round 3

* Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Montel Jackson def. Brian Kelleher via submission (D'arce choke) at 1:40 of Round 1

