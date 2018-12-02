Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos played the role of spoiler Saturday night as he defeated Australia-native Tai Tuivasa by second-round TKO in the main event of UFC Adelaide. It's the second straight win for dos Santos, who is ranked seventh in the heavyweight division.

Tuivasa was in total control in the first round, taking the center of the octagon and pressuring dos Santos. Tuivasa hurt him with some hard leg kicks that caused a bit of a limp. He had some success early in the second round as well, but he got comfortable and started dropping his hands. Dos Santos connected a couple times, and Tuivasa cockily invited him to continue throwing. Dos Santos landed more hard shots and scored a knockdown with a huge right hook. On the ground, Tuivasa had no defense and dos Santos quickly moved into mount, forcing the referee to step in at the 2:30 mark.

In his post-fight interview, dos Santos called for a rematch against Alistair Overeem, who defeated him by knockout in 2015.

This loss snaps a 10-fight win streak for the 11th-ranked Tuivasa, who was disappointed to be defeated in front of his home crowd. He called out Justin Willis after the fight as Willis defeated fellow Aussie Mark Hunt in a lackluster fight earlier in the night.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Junior dos Santos def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO at 2:30 of Round 2

- Shogun Rua def. Tyson Pedro via TKO at 0:43 of Round 3

- Justin Willis def. Mark Hunt via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

- Tony Martin def. Jake Matthews via submission (anaconda) at 1:19 of Round 3

- Sodiq Yusuff def. Suman Mokhtarian via TKO at 2:14 of Round 1

- Jim Crute def. Paul Craig via submission (kimura) at 4:51 of Round 3

- Alexey Kunchenko def. Yushin Okami via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

- Wilson Reis def. Ben Nguyen via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

- Keita Nakamura def. Salim Touahri via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

- Kai Kara-France def. Elias Garcia via unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)

- Christos Giagos def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

- Damir Ismagulov def. Alex Gorgees via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26 x2)