UFC Moves PPV Due To Jon Jones Drug Test, Jones - Daniel Cormier Trade Words, Gustafsson Responds

- Due to an abnormal drug test, the UFC has moved Saturday's planned UFC 232 event from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, as the Nevada Athletic Commission will not license main event fighter Jon Jones. The event will still feature Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title.

The commission found the results after 18 months of drug testing conducted on Jones. The former champion was suspended last year, and the new results appear to be from past usage of a banned substance. Jones will go in January to meet with the commission, but due to the Christmas holiday, a hearing before Saturday's card could not be arranged in time.

"This will allow for a measured, thoughtful, and comprehensive discussion of his anti-doping testing protocol and results and provide an opportunity for the NSAC to determine the appropriate path forward for him in Nevada," the commission statement read. "We look forward to his hearing."

- Alexander Gustafsson reacted to the news that his fight with Jon Jones has been moved to Los Angeles from Las Vegas via social media, stating he still plans to avenge a previous decision loss to "Bones" when the two meet this Saturday at UFC 232 in the main event.

"Now we all understand why u didn't take the Wada test," Gustafsson wrote on Twitter. "U can be on rocket fuel, I'm still gonna finish u Jon."

Back in 2013, Jones defended his title with a decision victory over Gustafsson by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. It was one of the closest fights during his long reign as 205-pound champion.

- Daniel Cormier, the current UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion, didn't stay quiet for long when he heard news of Jon Jones' issues with the Nevada Athletic Commission. Cormier, who was the last fighter to face Jones, took to social media to voice his thoughts.

Keep the money, more stringent drug testing and no excuses or mishaps and I'll give 125,000 to charity in Lafayette and 125,000 to a charity in San Jose. You just pay for the drug testing! #cheater https://t.co/RqtHv1r7Ra — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 24, 2018



