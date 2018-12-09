Wrestling Inc.

Update On Big Cass After Collapsing At House Of Hardcore Event, Enzo Amore Lends Support

By Kellie Haulotte | December 09, 2018

Last night, former WWE star Big Cass suffered a seizure at a House of Hardcore event during the show's intermission. Big Cass was scheduled to appear on the second half of the show in a segment with Joey Ryan, but was replaced by the Blue Meanie. House of Hardcore took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider, by the time the EMTs arrived to treat Cass he was coherent and speaking with HOH management.

Tommy Dreamer also gave an update on Twitter that he spoke to Cass today and he was doing well.


Below are tweets from those in attendance of last night's show when Cass went down.



Cass' former WWE tag-team partner, Enzo Amore, commented on Twitter about the incident with some words of support, "If I had a dime for every time one of us got knocked down and didn't get back up...I would have zero dimes!"


