Update On Why Finn Balor Is Currently Out Of Action

As noted, WWE announced tonight that Finn Balor is currently out of action with an injury. Balor was replaced in the Mixed Match Challenge by Apollo Crews.

Balor is reportedly dealing with an illness, not an injury, according to PWInsider. WWE noted on RAW that Balor will still be good to go for Sunday's match with Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, and word from backstage is that they expect him to be ready for the pay-per-view.

Balor worked Wednesday's live event in Chile but left the next day to return home. The storyline is that McIntyre injured Balor last week.