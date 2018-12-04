Velveteen Dream Status Update, Becky Lynch Talks Perfect Match (Video), Charly Caruso - Paul Heyman

- Above is a clip from the updated Superstar Picks WWE Network Collection, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch talking about the match she considers to be perfection - The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25.

- There's no word yet on when The Velveteen Dream will return to WWE NXT TV as he did not work the recent TV tapings from Full Sail University. Dream did return to the ring at weekend NXT live events in Florida, picking up wins over Kona Reeves and Luke Menzies. Dream's last TV match came at "Takeover: War Games II" during Survivor Series weekend - the loss to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

- Below is a new WWE Shopping Network segment with Charly Caruso, featuring deals on replicas of the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Charly takes calls during the segment, including one from Paul Heyman.