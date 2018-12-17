Vince McMahon And Family Promise Change In WWE With "Fresh Start" On Tonight's RAW (Photos, Videos)

Vince McMahon returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW from Sacramento and kicked off the show to "shake things up" in the company.

Vince talked about RAW being on the air for 25 years and changing with the times. He said despite his creativity and his vision, he can't "do it all" all by himself any longer. The WWE Chairman then introduced Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Shane McMahon.

Stephanie admitted that they haven't been doing a very good job lately, and that's why they were here at RAW tonight. She said they haven't been listening to the fans, and they have let "middle managers" air their grievances, which has suffocated the Superstars. Stephanie said that all ends tonight as a fresh start will begin. Triple H added that the days of absent management are over, and as of now, the four of them will be taking back Monday Night RAW. Shane said the same thing goes for SmackDown because the four of them are responsible for making sure fans have the best possible experience. Stephanie said they will be empowering Superstars and empowering fans, and Triple H said more importantly they will give the fans what they want with fresh faces, new Superstars, new matches and more. Triple H then declared that as of now, the fans are the authority. Vince ended their speech by saying WWE will always be "Then. Now. Forever." as long as they give the fans more of what they want, and less of what they don't want.

Michael Cole has been billing tonight's RAW as "the new era" and a fresh start for the company.

Baron Corbin came out to interrupt the McMahons but he was met with many boos from the crowd. This led to the McMahons saying Corbin could get his General Manager job back if he could defeat WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. That match began but Triple H and Shane changed it to a No DQ Handicap Match with Corbin losing to Angle, Apollo Crews and RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Heath Slater was the special referee.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's opener:

