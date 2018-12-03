Vince McMahon On WWE Board Of Directors Appointments, Drew Gulak - Happy Hanukkah Video, WWE Network

- The new WWE Network Collection on the 2018 Match of the Year went live today. Above is the intro for the Collection.

- WWE announced the following today:

STAMFORD, Conn., December 3, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Man Jit Singh, former President of Home Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment and Alan Wexler, CEO of Publicis.Sapient have been elected to its Board of Directors.

"The appointments of Man Jit and Alan to WWE's Board of Directors will add tremendous value as we continue to reimagine our business," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "Our Board of Directors and senior management team are well-positioned to drive our company's long-term growth."

Man Jit Singh is a seasoned media executive with global experience across product innovation, growth strategy and business development. Singh was with Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2007 until March 2018 where he was most recently President, Home Entertainment. Prior to being President, Singh oversaw Sony's Multi Screen Media subsidiary in India, where he was instrumental in moving into the sports market with the launch of television and digital offerings. Prior to joining Sony, Singh was a senior executive at several technology, staffing, management consulting and consumer product companies.

Alan Wexler, CEO of Publicis.Sapient, has been working at the intersection of creative, digital and technology for more than 30 years. As CEO, Wexler runs the company's offices globally, leads a team of 17,000, cultivates key agency relationships with a roster of blue-chip brands and advises senior clients on the impact of digital on their businesses. Wexler has extensive experience in the advertising and branding space, and has been with Sapient Corporation, which was acquired by Publicis Groupe, in several senior leadership positions for nearly 20 years. Prior to joining Publicis.Sapient, Wexler held leadership roles at IBM, AT&T and Dektek, Inc.