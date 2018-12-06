Vince McMahon Reportedly Rewrote All Of Last Monday's RAW Hours Before The Show

There have been several complaints by fans over the last few weeks regarding the quality of Monday Night RAW's programming. Whether it is inconsistent booking or bad promos, it has not been a good month for Vince McMahon's TV programs. Add in the fact that this week's RAW had its lowest audience in history, there is a cause for concern.

When it comes down to it, Vince himself might be to blame for the writing of the show, for this week at least. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter discussed how RAW was booked this week. In case you missed it, there was a different tone to the show. The babyfaces had the advantage throughout the night, something that hasn't happened in previous weeks. Finn Balor fought back against RAW's heels and Ronda Rousey stood on top at the end of the show. Meltzer indicates that outside forces were a result of the change in tone.

Meltzer reported that McMahon didn't arrive to RAW in Houston, Texas until 3 p.m. CT, about three hours before the show began, because he was with his mother who lives in the area. The show was rewritten by him at the last minute to give it a more happy vibe due to the death of President George H.W. Bush, since they were in Texas. In order to lift the somber mood in the area, Vince wanted to make the fans go home happy.

As noted, McMahon also reportedly rewrote last week's show as well, which was widely panned as one of the worst in recent memory.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

