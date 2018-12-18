Vince McMahon Says Steve Austin's Still Got It, WWE Superstar Makes History On RAW, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-TLC edition of WWE RAW from Sacramento.

- Mickie James made history on last night's WWE RAW by becoming the Superstar who has competed on RAW more than any other female in the 25 years of the show. Mickie's performance in the Gauntlet Match put her ahead of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the list, according to the WWE Stats page.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wished a happy 54th birthday to one of his biggest rivals, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The WWE Chairman wrote, "Still got it. Happy Birthday to longtime pain in my neck, @steveaustinBSR!"