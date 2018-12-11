What Happened After RAW With Seth Rollins (Video), Dakota Kai Injury Update, SmackDown Go-Home Promo

- This week's RAW main event saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retain over General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin in a TLC match. The show closed with Rollins and Dean Ambrose staring each other down ahead of their match on Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view. WWE posted this post-show video of Rollins recovering from the match.

- As noted, Dakota Kai suffered some sort of knee injury at Friday's WWE NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. F4Wonline.com reports that Kai underwent an MRI on Monday but there's no word yet on the specifics of the injury. It was believed over the weekend that Kai tore her ACL. We hope to have another update on Kai soon.

- Below is a promo for tonight's TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown with Naomi vs. Mandy Rose, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy addressing Samoa Joe's recent comments plus a Rap Battle between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar.