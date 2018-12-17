What Happened After WWE TLC (Video), Vince McMahon RAW Return Promo, The Bar On Being The Greatest

- Above is video of what happened after WWE TLC went off the air with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. As noted, the TLC Triple Threat main event saw Asuka win to capture the SmackDown Women's Title from Lynch, thanks to interference from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar talking to Cathy Kelley after they retained over The New Day and The Usos at WWE TLC. Sheamus praises their opponents as two of the best teams in history but says The Bar blitzed them. Sheamus says this makes them the measuring stick of the tag team division, past and present. Cesaro says others talk too much but they let their actions talk for them.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will see Vince McMahon return to TV to "shake things up" as we get ready to go into WrestleMania 35 season in 2019. Below is a promo for Vince's return: