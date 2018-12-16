What Will Close Tonight's WWE TLC PPV?, Extended Look At Recent WWE Chile Tryouts, TLC Theme Song

- Above is an extended look at the recent WWE tryouts in Santiago, Chile, the first in that country.
- "Body Talks" by The Struts is the official theme song for tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
- Kayla Braxton interviewed SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the TLC Kickoff pre-show tonight and The Man indicated that tonight's main event will be the first-ever women's TLC match, the Triple Threat against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Below are a few shots from the segment:
"I know the deck is stacked against me, but I'm changing the industry!" - #TheMan & #TheChamp @BeckyLynchWWE #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/G5ierD4raS— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2018
The women of #RAW better have ?? at the back of their heads, because #TheMan is looking to give out some receipts tonight! #WWETLC @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/MSteUR7jCu— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2018