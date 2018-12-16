What Will Close Tonight's WWE TLC PPV?, Extended Look At Recent WWE Chile Tryouts, TLC Theme Song

- Above is an extended look at the recent WWE tryouts in Santiago, Chile, the first in that country.

- "Body Talks" by The Struts is the official theme song for tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

- Kayla Braxton interviewed SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the TLC Kickoff pre-show tonight and The Man indicated that tonight's main event will be the first-ever women's TLC match, the Triple Threat against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Below are a few shots from the segment: