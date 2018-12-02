Who Topped The WWE Power Rankings?, The Miz Vs. Dolph Ziggler Full Match, WWE - Instagram

- The video above is from WWE TLC 2016, where The Miz battled Dolph Ziggler in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. The match lasted nearly 30 minutes and ended with The Miz climbing a ladder and retaining the Intercontinental Championship after two consecutive low blows on Ziggler.

- Featured below is the latest edition of the WWE Power Rankings. Beginning at number ten: Dean Ambrose, Charlotte Flair, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, Nia Jax, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, AJ Styles, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and at number one, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- WWE is featuring an article that looks at the 25 best Instagram photos of the week, which you can find here. Some of the photos include The Rock posing with a pizza, Alexa Bliss with her assortment of animals, Finn Balor preparing for Monday Night Raw, and Triple H congratulating Rhea Ripley on her NXT UK Women's Championship victory.