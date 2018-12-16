Who Won Season 2 Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge?, WWE TLC Attendance, TLC Opening Video Package

- Above is the opening video package for tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view, featuring "Body Talks" by The Struts.

- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 13,408 fans in attendance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California for tonight's TLC pay-per-view.

- Carmella and R-Truth won tonight's Mixed Match Challenge season 2 finals at WWE TLC. They defeated Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the opening match of the pay-per-view. Truth and Carmella will now enter the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at #30 next month. Per the storylines, they also won an all-expense paid vacation to anywhere in the world. Truth picked their destination and they will be going to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. There's no word yet on when footage from that trip will take place. Below are clips from tonight's match along with the final MMC standings for season two:

RAW:

* Curt Hawkins and Ember Moon (4 wins, 1 loss - eliminated during Playoffs)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 2 losses - eliminated during Playoffs)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses - did not make it to Playoffs)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (3 wins, 4 losses - lost in the playoffs)

* Apollo Crews and Bayley (3 wins, 3 losses, eliminated in the semifinals)

SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 1 loss - eliminated during Playoffs)

* The Miz and Asuka (4 wins, 2 losses - eliminated in the semifinals)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 3 losses - eliminated during Playoffs)

* R-Truth and Carmella (4 wins, 3 losses - winners)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses - did not make it to Playoffs)