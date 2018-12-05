WINC Podcast At NOON ET: WWE SmackDown Review, Dynamite Kid Passing, RAW's Historic Low Rating

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts at noon ET. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Dynamite Kid passing at age 60.

- Who was backstage at this week's SmackDown?

- RAW's historic low rating.

- Alexa Bliss cleared for in-ring action?

And more!

Today's episode is sponsored by the On Your Own blog. There are thousands of financial blogs and websites out there, but how do you know what information to trust? On Your Own is a personal finance blog that provides FREE and UNBIASED information that anyone can understand. Whether you're starting out in the real world, or just looking for a new beginning, On Your Own will be there as a helpful guide and your biggest supporter. On Your Own blog articles are written by personal finance experts from the National Endowment for Financial Education, which is the leading nonprofit national foundation dedicated to inspiring empowered financial decision making for individuals and families. The On Your Own blog covers a wide range of topics, including how to choose a credit card, how to start investing, and what to do if your identity is stolen. The blog only links to reputable resources that you can trust, so all of your personal finance questions can be answered on the blog or by one of our resources.

Check out OnYourOwn.org/wrestlinginc to learn more - it's a great FREE resource that will empower you to make better financial decisions!

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Wednesdays at noon ET and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page Facebook.com/WrestlingINC the following day at noon ET except for the Wednesday podcast, which is available the same day at 3pm ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.