WrestleMania 34 Rematch And Rap Battle Announced For The Final SmackDown Before WWE TLC

Next week's WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown will feature a WrestleMania 34 rematch between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. The match will take place just a few days before they compete in the first-ever women's TLC match with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the TLC pay-per-view.

A Rap Battle has also been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown. The New Day, The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will participate in the battle. These three teams will then do battle in a Triple Threat for the titles at TLC.

Next Tuesday's go-home SmackDown will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.