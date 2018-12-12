WWE 205 Live Recap (12/12): Murphy Clashes With Metalik, Alexander Faces Nese In The Main Event

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

205 General Manager Drake Maverick opens the show announcing the cruiserweight title rematch at TLC between current champion Buddy Murphy and the man he took the title from, Cedric Alexander. Maverick then informs us that Murphy's opponent this week, Noam Dar, wasn't cleared for action, and Gran Metalik will be stepping in for the Scotish Super Nova. The main event will see Cedric Alexander face Tony Nese, who defeated Alexander only a few weeks ago following Super Show-Down.

205 Live Intro.

Vic Joseph, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to 205 and hype the showdown between Alexander and Murphy at this Sunday's TLC.

The champ make his way to the ring for the first bout of the evening. Gran Metalik comes out with the rest of the Lucha House Party. (This should be fun.)

Buddy Murphy versus Gran Metalik non-title match

Tie-up. Murphy pushes Metalik in the corner and slaps him across the face. Second tie-up...Murphy takes control and wretches Metalik's arm. Metalik uses his athleticism to escape but Murphy overpowers him to snatch the arm again. Series of counters from both men leads to a staredown. Before a third tie-up Murphy lands the first strike to Metalik with a kick to the gut. Metalik responds with a frankensteiner that sends Murphy to the outside. Tope con hilo from Metalik lands flush! He slams Murphy off the barricade, then walks the barricade like a tightrope and hits an elevated frankensteiner!

Back in the ring Murphy slows Metalik down by tossing him into the turnbuckles. Metalik stops a Superplex attempt, but jumps and gets caught by Murphy! (WOW what strength.) Murphy turns it into a running vertical suplex. Cover but Metalik kicks out. Murphy wears Metalik down by targeting the arm/shoulder, and cranking back on Metalik's neck. Metalik fights to escape, but Murphy decapitates him with a standing big boot.

Metalik mounts a comeback, landing an enziguri from the apron, followed by a springboard crossbody with cover. Murphy escapes. Metalik hits another springboard attack, and earns his moniker "king of the ropes" by walking the second rope from one side to the other to take the champion down again. Metalik goes for his samoan driver finisher but Murphy escapes. Superkick from Metalik! He goes for the driver again but Murphy shifts his weight. Thrust knee from Murphy! He bounces off the ropes...Metalik driver! Murphy kicks out! Metalik can't believe it. He climbs to the top but Murphy rolls to the outside. He goes to chase but Murphy slams him off the announcer table, then backdrops Metalik on the apron! (THE HARDEST PART OF THE RING!) He tosses him back and in climbs. TOP ROPE METEORA FROM MURPHY. He covers Metalik...Metalik kicks out at two!

Murphy picks Metalik up but Metalik rolls him up! Kick out! Metalk lands a strike! He climbs, Murphy ties him up for a superkick but Metalik lands the kick instead. Moonsault attempt by Metalik...MURPHY GETS THE KNEES UP! DEADLIFT SIT-OUT POWERBOMB! Metalik escapes again! He goes for Murphy's Law but Metalik uses the momentum to roll Murphy up! Kick out! Springboard attempt from Metalik but he gets caught! Murphy's Law! Got em!

Buddy Murphy wins by pinfall

The champ celebrates in the ring.

Flashback to last week's 205 when Jack Gallagher interfered in the Drew Gulak and Brian Kendrick grudge match. Akira Tozawa tried to help Kendrick, but Gallagher and Gulak laid him out as well.

Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa are backstage. Drake Maverick walks up and lets them know that their tag matchup next week against Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak will be contested under street fight rules. Kendrick says that he's a changed man, and that next week he's going to prove that. Tozawa buds and says that Kendrick may have changed...but he looks the same. He has an idea. They leave.

Gulak and Gallagher cut a promo. They say that when they attacked Kendrick, they were doing it to save him. Gallagher says that with a street fight, they can beat more sense into Kendrick. Gulak concludes the promo by saying that in a street fight...nothing will stop him from making Kendrick tap-out.

The tag match is confirmed for next week. Also the return of Lio Rush.

Commercial break for NXT and TLC.

Commentary shows us Ariya Daivari's vicious attack on the enhancement talent he defeated last week via referee stoppage. Hideo Itami was watching from backstage.

Cut to Daivari backstage being interviewed. He's asked what is motivating the attacks on enhancement talent. He says that's what wrestlers use to do...finding the biggest man...and beating him to the ground. He says that he's sick of seeing all flash, and no fight, and that he's returned to change that.

Itami rolls up. He shakes Daivari's hand and says that he was watching last week..."good job." Daivari calls Itami one of the last true men in 205.

Tony Nese is on his way to the ring and it's main event time. Cedric Alexander is out second.

Tony Nese versus Cedric Alexander

Nese taunts Cedric before the bell starts by flexing. They tie-up. Cedric pushes Nese into the corner, breaks the hold, and then taunts him back with some flexing of his own. (Crowd is heavy behind Alexander.)

Second tie-up. Nese locks in a waist-lock, but Cedric rolls through and escapes with ease. Hammerlock from Cedric, but Nese reverses the pressure. Cedric uses his quick agility to take Nese down, but Nese comes right back with a takedown of his own. Nice sequence where both men show off their athletic ability. Nese lands the first strike with a stiff elbow, but Cedric counters a mid kick with an elevated dropkick to take the early advantage.

Cedric hits a couple of knife-edged chops and drops Nese over the top rope with an attitude adjustment. He goes for a suicide dive but Nese jumps back into the ring. Cedric climbs...Nese cuts him off with an open palm strike! Cedric hits the mat hard. Now in control...Nese uses his power to wear Cedric down, Irish-whipping him hard into the turnbuckle. Cedric attempts a comeback but Nese thrusts him in the throat! Signature springboard moonsault from Nese with cover! Cedric kicks out at two. Nese immediately locks in a bodyscissor to wear Cedric down. Another comeback from Cedric, but Nese catches Cedric with a strong lariat.

Cedric baits Nese into the corner. He fakes like he's going to go up then surprises Nese with his signature step-through flatliner. Series of elbows from Cedric, followed by a running punt kick in the corner. Springboard clothesline from Cedric. He covers him...kick out. Nese gets to his feet and unloads a series of strikes onto Cedric, but Cedric fires right back. Huge head kick . Cedric goes for the Lumbar check but Nese holds the ropes. Rib-breaker from Nese. He follows that up with a huge elbow and shoulder bump! Nese starts jaw-jacking at Cedric, screaming that he's better than him. Nese with a slap...Cedric slaps him right back. Springboard enziguri attempt but Nese catches him...they both fall.

Nese tosses Cedric to the outside...summersault plancha from Nese! He tosses Cedric back in the ring and climbs to the top. 450 attempt but Cedric moves! He goes to roll Nese up but Nese rolls him up! Kick out! Michinoku driver from Cedric! Nese kicks out! Lumbar Check attempt again...blocked. Another attempt but Nese rolls him up! Cedric escapes! Springboard enziguri from Cedric! Lumar Check! Got EM!

Cedric Alexander wins by pinfall

Cedric celebrates, but commentary wonders how much damage has been done before his title match on Sunday.

Buddy Murphy comes out. He charges the ring and he and Cedric start going at it! Murphy slides to the outside...TOPE CON HILO FROM CEDRIC! Murphy escapes. Cedric stands tall in the ring, while Murphy poses at the entrance ramp.

That's the show friends.