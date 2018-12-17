WWE And SKY Extend Partnership In New Zealand

WWE and SKY signed a new agreement to continue broadcasting WWE programming live in New Zealand on Prime and SKY 5. WWE sent us the following press release:

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) and SKY will extend their partnership into its 19th year with a new agreement to continue broadcasting WWE programming live in New Zealand, including WWE's flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® as well as all of WWE's live monthly special events, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®.

SKY 5 will continue airing Raw live at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays with re-airs at 1:30 p.m. on Sundays, SmackDown live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays with re-airs at 4:15 p.m. on Sundays, and Main Event®, a one-hour in-ring show featuring Raw Superstars at 6 p.m. on Sundays. These shows will also be available for catch-up viewing on SKY On Demand.

Additionally, Prime, SKY's free-to-air channel, will televise one-hour versions of Raw and SmackDown on Fridays beginning in 2019. Fans can order all of WWE's live monthly special events on SKY pay-per-view channel, SKY Arena.

"SKY shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans, and we are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with them," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This agreement allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment live in New Zealand."

"For almost 20 years we've given passionate WWE fans in New Zealand the ability to watch their favourite Superstars and we're thrilled to extend this relationship," said Rachel Thomson, SKY's Manager of General Entertainment Channels. "With our live coverage, fans won't miss a minute of Raw and SmackDown each week, and they also have the option of watching WWE's exciting live monthly specials on SKY Arena. We are also pleased to offer WWE content to more Kiwiswith condensed versions of Raw and SmackDown on our free-to-air channel, Prime."