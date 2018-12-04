WWE Cruiserweight Creating New Reality Series Called "205 Life"

Over the past few months 205 Live has truly become a platform to showcase the best cruiserweights in the world. Each week a new match brings something different to the table and the story surrounding entices the fans. From Mustafa Ali's quest to become the Cruiserweight Champion to Brian Kendrick's slow rise back to a babyface, there is meaning behind it all. It appears that the crew on 205 Live believe they can do more.

WWE is known for creating reality-based documentaries on the WWE Network, showcasing the life of a wrestler outside of the ring. From Finn Balor to Seth Rollins, we have seen it all. Enter Ariya Daivari, who recently came back from a neck injury. The 29-year-old wanted to show fans a piece of his journey back to the ring. He posted a video of the days and hours leading up to his return to the ring for the first time in six months.

I was on the shelf for 6 months with a neck injury. On Tuesday, November 26th, I made my return in my hometown of Minneapolis, MN. This video is a small snapshot into that day. Be on the look out for similar videos of your favorite 205 Cruiserweights in a series we call #205Life pic.twitter.com/z07ZIXMbU0 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 4, 2018

Daivari stated the name of the new series is called 205 Life, and multiple cruiserweights would be making these videos. Consider it their version of Being the Elite and WWE 24.

It is unknown when more videos will be posted. You can catch all of the high-flying action the cruiserweights display this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.