WWE Edits Sex Offender From Shows, Ken Shamrock Returning To The Wrestling Ring, Konnan Comeback

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock will return to the pro wrestling ring on January 31 at the Ultimate Bar Brawl event in Atlanta, which is being promoted by McAloon Productions. Shamrock will face another MMA fighter at the show - former UFC fighter turned pro wrestler "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, who has been working for MLW as of late.

Shamrock spent almost 10 years away from pro wrestling before working a Battle Championship Wrestling indie event from Australia back in November. That show saw Shamrock defeat Gabriel Wolfe by submission, then team with Carlo Cannon to capture the BCW Tag Team Titles from Wolfe and Big Cuz. It looks like the match with Lawlor will be Shamrock's first pro wrestling match in the United States since his win over Jimmy Jacobs at the JCW BloodyMania III event in August 2009, which featured Dan Severn as the special referee.

- Convicted sex offender Buck Zumhofe was edited off several recent WWE Network Hidden Gem additions that featured footage from AWA Christmas events. Zumhofe, a three-time AWA World Light Heavyweight Champion, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for criminal sexual conduct and escape charges. Zumhofe was sentenced to 3 years in prison back in 1989 for sexual misconduct with a minor. He was then arrested in 2013 on 12 counts of felony criminal sexual misconduct, then convicted on all charges in 2014. It was alleged that Zumhofe sexually abused his daughter from June 1999 - June 2011. Zumhofe does appear on some other WWE Network footage, but WWE edited him from the recent Hidden Gems.

- Mexican wrestling legend Konnan took to Twitter this week and teased an in-ring comeback in 2019. Konnan, who is set to face MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki on tonight's MLW Fusion episode, has done recent managerial work for Impact Wrestling, MLW and Lucha Underground, among others. The wrestling veteran has worked a few multi-man gimmick matches this year and worked a few AAA singles matches in 2008-2009 but he hasn't wrestled much since 2006. His MLW match with Low Ki was billed as his coming out of retirement. The former WCW United States Champion has worked for WWE, WCW, TNA, Lucha Underground, MLW, AAA, and CMLL, among other promotions.

