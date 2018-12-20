Wrestling Inc.

WWE Extends Television Partnership In Japan

By Raj Giri | December 20, 2018
WWE Extends Television Partnership In Japan Photo Credit: Twitter

WWE announced today that they will extend their partnership with J SPORTS with a new agreement to broadcast RAW and SmackDown Live in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, January 1, 2019, J SPORTS 4 will air Raw live at 10 a.m. JST on Tuesdays and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. JST on Wednesdays.

Below is the full press release:

WWE and J SPORTS Extend Long-Standing Partnership in Japan

TOKYO & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) and J SPORTS will extend their partnership into its 22nd year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® live in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, January 1, 2019, J SPORTS 4 will air Raw live at 10 a.m. JST on Tuesdays and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. JST on Wednesdays.

Additionally, beginning Monday, January 7, 2019, J SPORTS 3 will air a one-hour version of Raw at 10 p.m. on Mondays and a one-hour version of SmackDown at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays. Fans can also order all of WWE's monthly specials, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®,Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble® on J SPORTS On Demand with Japanese subtitles.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with J SPORTS and air Raw and SmackDown live in Japan," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to fans across the country."

"It has been more than 20 years since J SPORTS and WWE tapped into a partnership to broadcast WWE programming," said Shin Kinos--ta, President, J SPORTS. "We are pleased to extend our partnership to broadcast WWE programming live, and add WWE's monthly specials to the programming lineup for all WWE fans in Japan to enjoy."

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE TLC Results

Most Popular

Back To Top