WWE Fastlane Details, Rey Mysterio Gets A Win After WWE TV Tapings, John Cena - Bumblebee Clip

- WWE revealed this exclusive clip of John Cena in the new Bumblebee movie. The Transformers spinoff hits theaters on December 21. Cena stars as Jack Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE TV tapings in Las Vegas saw Rey Mysterio defeat Randy Orton. Orton and Rey will battle at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view in a Chairs Match.

- The 2019 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view has been confirmed for The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on March 10, 2019. The pre-sale is going on right now. This will be the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.