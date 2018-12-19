Wrestling Inc.

WWE Hypes Title Change Spoiler From Last Night's SmackDown Tapings, Video From The Match

By Marc Middleton | December 19, 2018
As noted, Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE United States Champion at last night's SmackDown tapings in Fresno, CA.

The match will air on the Christmas Night edition of SmackDown, next Tuesday.

WWE announced the following on the title change:

Major news from Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS)

Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship at Tuesday night's SmackDown LIVE in Fresno, Calif.

With his victory, The Bulgarian Brute is now a three-time United States Champion.

See how Rusev captured the title when the championship match airs on the Christmas night edition of SmackDown LIVE, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA.

For those who missed it, below are photos of the new champion and Lana. We've also included a new fan video:





