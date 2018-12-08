WWE Legend Kamala On His Life Struggles, Wrestling Hulk Hogan Drunk, Losing Both Of His Legs

WWE Legend Kamala recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio and talked about wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan while intoxicated.

"I was going to the Nassau Coliseum to wrestle him," Kamala said. "I was drinking and got pretty near smashed, since I don't usually drink a lot. When I got there, I was too drunk to put the paint on my face. Hogan said, 'We gotta go, brother. We've got a sell-out.' ... When I got in the ring, Hogan mostly had to hold me. He had to tell me what to do. He was telling me, 'Slam me, brother.' So, I would slam him and he'd tell me to pay my belly. ... I just couldn't think."

Kamala has dealt with several health issues through the years and first had his left leg amputated below the knee back in 2011, due to complications from diabetes. His right leg was then amputated below the knee in 2012. Kamala then would undergo emergency surgery in 2017 due to a fluid build-up around his heart and lungs. He was reportedly on life support for several days but soon recovered. Kamala told the hosts that life is still bad for him and that he's just waiting for his time to come.

"Both health-wise and financially, life has been really bad for me," Kamala said. "It's still bad, I'm just waiting until the time comes. I have to stay in the house all the time because I don't have a handicap vehicle. Every once in a while they will try to get me up in the truck to take me for a ride because I'm on dialysis, but that's what I have to do to stay alive."

Kamala also said he blames pro wrestling for the loss of both of his legs. It was reported that the first leg was amputated due to Kamala not undergoing dialysis treatment but he blamed the business for the loss of the right leg. On The Dan Le Batard Show, Kamala talked about how he decided to wear sandals to the ring one time when he was dealing with feet & leg problems. He said he was told to quit wearing the sandals because Vince McMahon didn't think it "looked very African." Kamala added, "He [Vince] wasn't thinking about my feet," in regards to Kamala walking around bare-foot and stepping on things like thumbtacks.

