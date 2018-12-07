WWE Live Event Results From Buenos Aires (12/6): Two Ronda Rousey Matches, Three With Apollo Crews

Thanks to Alistair K. for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler with a Claymore Kick

* Natalya came out for a promo but The Riott Squad attacked her. Bayley and Ember Moon made the save but Mickie James and Dana Brooke attacked them. Natalya ended the brawl by putting Liv Morgan through a table

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Gran Metalik. After the match, Andrade "Cien" Almas attacked Metalik as he was on the way to the ring. Rey Mysterio made the save and issued a challenge

* Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega

* Elias defeated General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a 3-on-1 No DQ Handicap Match. This started as Elias vs. Corbin but Corbin brought out McIntyre and Lashley to make it a No DQ Handicap Match. Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews later helped Elias get the pin on Corbin

* Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Heath Slater and No Way Jose defeated Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Rhyno and Jinder Mahal. After the match, Curt Hawkins came out and challenged Crews because he wanted to finally snap his losing streak

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins in a quick match

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Nia Jax by DQ after Tamina Snuka interfered. Rousey then issued a challenge for a Handicap Match

* Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Rousey made Snuka submit to the armbar

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Dean Ambrose by DQ. Ambrose caused the disqualification by hitting Rollins with a steel chair. Rollins got a shot in and cut a post-match promo, putting over the crowd and promising to get revenge at the Friday show. Rollins then celebrated with the flag of Argentina